FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,717 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 443,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FutureFuel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 749,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 64,708 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FF stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $377.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

FF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

