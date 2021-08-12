Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Issues Earnings Results

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 15,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $342.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

