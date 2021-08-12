FunFair Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.00871653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00109911 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043528 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

