Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 733,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.18 million, a PE ratio of 440.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.