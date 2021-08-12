Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 733,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $301.18 million, a P/E ratio of 440.50 and a beta of 2.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

