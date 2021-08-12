FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 355,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,791,414. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $158,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3,975.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 764,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 746,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

