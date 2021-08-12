Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 4,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,547. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

