fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.64, but opened at $32.16. fuboTV shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 315,861 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.