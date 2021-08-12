Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 460,405 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

