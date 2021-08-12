Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $203,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

