Fortis (TSE:FTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.55

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$57.55 and last traded at C$57.50, with a volume of 386883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.40.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.62%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

