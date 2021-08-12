Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.28, but opened at $38.34. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Flywire shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 691 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.14.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

