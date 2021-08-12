Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

