Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

