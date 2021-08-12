Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson Sells 2,145 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,606,000 after purchasing an additional 141,549 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

