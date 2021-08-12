Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Sells $1,638,225.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trevor Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 748,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.71.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 125.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

