FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

