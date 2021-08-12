Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down to $18.29

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.29, but opened at $17.10. Fisker shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 249,425 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Corporate insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fisker by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,517,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,475,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

