First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF makes up about 0.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.45. 1,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $74.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04.

