First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,227. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.