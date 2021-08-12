First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. First Majestic Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

AG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of AG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 168,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after buying an additional 5,883,449 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after buying an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after buying an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $33,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

