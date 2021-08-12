First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Hood bought 2,620 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

