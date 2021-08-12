First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

FCRD stock remained flat at $$4.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.71. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%. Analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.