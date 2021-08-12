First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2021 earnings at $45.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $81.83 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $884.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $310.27 and a 52 week high of $901.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $820.59.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $2,560,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,894,000. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

