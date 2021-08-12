First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.14.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$18.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 40.54. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.97.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

