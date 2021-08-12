Financial Survey: Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) versus Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and Weatherford International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $3.69 billion 0.01 -$1.92 billion N/A N/A Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Weatherford International and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Weatherford International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -32.44% -57.14% -10.97% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weatherford International beats Weatherford International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Weatherford International

