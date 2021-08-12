Financial Comparison: Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This table compares Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synchrony Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.61%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $54.27, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and Synchrony Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.82 $1.39 billion $2.60 19.70

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Spartan Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.