Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $83.51.

