Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FENC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 47,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,111. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.06.

FENC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

