F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FXLV. Macquarie started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

F45 Training stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,651. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

