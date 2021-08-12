Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

