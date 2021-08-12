Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $148.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,127. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.