ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.99 Million

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post sales of $275.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.70 million. ExlService reported sales of $241.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.60. 7,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,322. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90. ExlService has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,420.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 56.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

