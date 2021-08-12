Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exela Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ XELA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 55,645,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,390,742. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $184.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Exela Technologies Company Profile
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
