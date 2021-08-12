Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Evotec stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) on Wednesday, reaching €38.74 ($45.58). The stock had a trading volume of 544,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. Evotec has a 1 year low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 1 year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 145.64.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

