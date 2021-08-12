Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Financial Comparison

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nkarta and Evolus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta $120,000.00 10,492.42 -$91.36 million ($3.05) -12.58 Evolus $56.54 million 10.55 -$163.01 million ($2.27) -4.81

Nkarta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolus. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nkarta and Evolus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 0 4 0 3.00 Evolus 1 2 5 0 2.50

Nkarta presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.12%. Evolus has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 49.82%. Given Nkarta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nkarta is more favorable than Evolus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Nkarta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Evolus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nkarta and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A -27.91% -23.14% Evolus -171.55% -209.46% -23.33%

Summary

Nkarta beats Evolus on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

