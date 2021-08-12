Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 785,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,195. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,868 shares of company stock worth $2,652,325. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in Evolent Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Evolent Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Evolent Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

