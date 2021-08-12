Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg Sells 8,254 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.