Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EVFM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 215,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Evofem Biosciences worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVFM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

