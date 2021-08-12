EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.560-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$579 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.56 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

EVTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 154,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $46.70.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

