Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.
Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.53. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
Recommended Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.