Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.53. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

