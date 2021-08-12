Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Everbridge stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.25. 4,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,658. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $48,317,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $31,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

