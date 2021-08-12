Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $140.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.17. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

