European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $301,000.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EBACU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,576. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.