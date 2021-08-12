Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

