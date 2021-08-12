Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Trading Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) shares traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

