Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERAS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,478. Erasca has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

