Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vimeo, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vimeo in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.36. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

