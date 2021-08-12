Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cable One, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cable One in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the company will earn $12.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $14.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,023.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,880.76.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

