Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.68. 15,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,523. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

